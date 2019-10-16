63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares climbed 134% to close at $26.20 on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company. New York-based Relmada released top-line data from a Phase 2 study that evaluated its REL-1017-202, chemically dextromethadone, in 25mg once a day and 50mg daily doses as an adjunctive treatment in patients with treatment-resistant depression, or TRD.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares jumped 63.9% to close at $4.85 on Tuesday after receiving first shipment of graphite concentrate.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 57% to close at $157.92 after the company announced the results from the moxie registrational trial of omaveloxolone in patient's with friedreich's ataxia met the primary endpoint.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 24.9% to close at $2.71 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 24.5% to close at $5.43 after reporting Q1 results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares rose 23% to close at $11.78.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 20.4% to close at $4.67.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $2.94.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 16.2% to close at $3.80.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 15.6% to close at $4.4950.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 15.1% to close at $2.59.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 13.1% to close at $20.63.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 13% to close at $3.21.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) gained 12.7% to close at $3.10.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 12.2% to close at $2.75 after receiving $4.6 million reimbursement payment.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 11.7% to close at $3.15.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) jumped 11.5% to close at $3.87.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 11.5% to close at $132.82 after the company announced the Apple TV app is now available on the Roku platform.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 11.3% to close at $2.86 after the company reported its Q3 preliminary sales results.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 11% to close at $2.53 after announcing data from recent pre-clinical study for new drug candidate THX-210.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) rose 10.8% to close at $0.9198 after the company reported coverage decision for eversense CGM from health care services.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 10.3% to close at $4.17.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) jumped 10.2% to close at $29.89.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) gained 9.9% to close at $5.66.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 9.7% to close at $2.93.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) climbed 9.6% to close at $2.86.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 9.5% to close at $61.99 after the company announced it is collaborating with Abbot to explore new integrated solutions to improve diabetes management.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) jumped 9.4% to close at $6.78.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 9.2% to close at $15.68.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 9.2% to close at $23.44.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) shares jumped 9.2% to close at $3.57.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) gained 9.1% to close at $4.08.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 9.1% to close at $6.00. Glu Mobile will replace SolarEdge Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, October 18.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 9% to close at $17.30 with the overall market. Not seeing any news to justify price action.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 8.6% to close at $3.54.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 8.5% to close at $2.56 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 65% over the past month.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 8.2% to close at $238.59 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) jumped 7.4% to close at $9.35.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.1% to close at $22.12.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares gained 7% to close at $3.50 after announcing notice of US Patent granted for Tiara transcatheter device for treatment of severe mitral regurgitation.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 5.7% to close at $2.80.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares tumbled 51% to close at $9.55 on Tuesday after climbing 271.43% on Monday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 35.3% to close at $5.82 after surging 516.44% on Monday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 21.2% to close at $3.5850.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dropped 21.1% to close at $2.25.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 20.8% to close at $1.75.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) dropped 19.7% to close at $4.92.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares declined 15.6% to close at $5.48 after the company filed fiscal year 2019 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares tumbled 13.6% to close at $6.21.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares declined 12.7% to close at $0.1938 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 52% over the past 5 trading sessions.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 12.3% to close at $40.60.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 11.7% to close at $4.74 after dropping 8.83% on Monday.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dropped 10% to close at $2.15.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 9.2% to close at $3.36.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) dropped 9% to close at $2.84.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dipped 8.5% to close at $2.25.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 8.4% to close at $2.61.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) dipped 8.1% to close at $10.76.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 8.1% to close at $3.86.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 7.5% to close at $3.44.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 7.2% to close at $6.73.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) dipped 5.5% to close at $1.91.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 4.8% to close at $84.80. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SolarEdge Technologies will replace International Speedway in the S&P MidCap 400 on Friday, October 18.
