40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares climbed 137.3% to $7.02 after receiving first shipment of graphite concentrate.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) surged 105.8% to $22.95 following a positive clinical readout from the company. New York-based Relmada released top-line data from a Phase 2 study that evaluated its REL-1017-202, chemically dextromethadone, in 25mg once a day and 50mg daily doses as an adjunctive treatment in patients with treatment-resistant depression, or TRD.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 57.8% to $158.71 after the company announced the results from the moxie registrational trial of omaveloxolone in patient's with friedreich's ataxia met the primary endpoint.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 26.8% to $5.53 after reporting Q1 results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 26.3% to $2.74 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 21.5% to $2.77 after announcing data from recent pre-clinical study for new drug candidate THX-210.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 19.4% to $2.9250 after receiving $4.6 million reimbursement payment.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 18.2% to $4.5850.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) climbed 18% to $3.08.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares gained 15.9% to $2.9201.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) jumped 11.5% to $3.59.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 11.% to $2.8550 after the company reported its Q3 preliminary sales results.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 11% to $2.62 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 65% over the past month.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 10.1% to $3.5882.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) jumped 9.8% to $9.56.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) gained 9.6% to $4.10.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 9.4% to $2.90.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 9.1% to $6.00. Glu Mobile will replace SolarEdge Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, October 18.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 8.1% to $238.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 7.7% to $4.19.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares gained 7.7% to $3.52 after announcing notice of US Patent granted for Tiara transcatheter device for treatment of severe mitral regurgitation.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 7.4% to $17.04 with the overall market. Not seeing any news to justify price action.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.4% to $22.18.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) rose 7.2% to $0.8898 after the company reported coverage decision for eversense CGM from health care services.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 5.5% to $2.0150. Nabriva will present data at the CHEST Annual Meeting demonstrating safety and efficacy of XENLETA for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares dropped 43.1% to $11.10 after climbing 271.43% on Monday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares dipped 22% to $7.02 after surging 516.44% on Monday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 20.9% to $3.60.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dropped 20.7% to $2.26.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 17.7% to $1.82.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares declined 15.3% to $5.50 after the company filed fiscal year 2019 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 13.6% to $40.00.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 13.4% to $4.65 after dropping 8.83% on Monday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dipped 13% to $2.14.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares declined 12% to $0.1954 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 52% over the past 5 trading sessions.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 9.1% to $6.59.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 7.8% to $3.67
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 7.3% to $3.4499.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) dipped 6.6% to $1.8860.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 4.3% to $85.28. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SolarEdge Technologies will replace International Speedway in the S&P MidCap 400 on Friday, October 18.
