40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares climbed 137.3% to $7.02 after receiving first shipment of graphite concentrate.
  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) surged 105.8% to $22.95 following a positive clinical readout from the company. New York-based Relmada released top-line data from a Phase 2 study that evaluated its REL-1017-202, chemically dextromethadone, in 25mg once a day and 50mg daily doses as an adjunctive treatment in patients with treatment-resistant depression, or TRD.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 57.8% to $158.71 after the company announced the results from the moxie registrational trial of omaveloxolone in patient's with friedreich's ataxia met the primary endpoint.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 26.8% to $5.53 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 26.3% to $2.74 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 21.5% to $2.77 after announcing data from recent pre-clinical study for new drug candidate THX-210.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 19.4% to $2.9250 after receiving $4.6 million reimbursement payment.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 18.2% to $4.5850.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) climbed 18% to $3.08.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares gained 15.9% to $2.9201.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) jumped 11.5% to $3.59.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 11.% to $2.8550 after the company reported its Q3 preliminary sales results.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 11% to $2.62 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 65% over the past month.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 10.1% to $3.5882.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) jumped 9.8% to $9.56.
  • Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) gained 9.6% to $4.10.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 9.4% to $2.90.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 9.1% to $6.00. Glu Mobile will replace SolarEdge Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, October 18.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 8.1% to $238.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 7.7% to $4.19.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares gained 7.7% to $3.52 after announcing notice of US Patent granted for Tiara transcatheter device for treatment of severe mitral regurgitation.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 7.4% to $17.04 with the overall market. Not seeing any news to justify price action.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.4% to $22.18.
  • Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) rose 7.2% to $0.8898 after the company reported coverage decision for eversense CGM from health care services.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 5.5% to $2.0150. Nabriva will present data at the CHEST Annual Meeting demonstrating safety and efficacy of XENLETA for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares dropped 43.1% to $11.10 after climbing 271.43% on Monday.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares dipped 22% to $7.02 after surging 516.44% on Monday.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 20.9% to $3.60.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dropped 20.7% to $2.26.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 17.7% to $1.82.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares declined 15.3% to $5.50 after the company filed fiscal year 2019 annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) dropped 13.6% to $40.00.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 13.4% to $4.65 after dropping 8.83% on Monday.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dipped 13% to $2.14.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares declined 12% to $0.1954 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 52% over the past 5 trading sessions.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 9.1% to $6.59.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 7.8% to $3.67
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dropped 7.3% to $3.4499.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) dipped 6.6% to $1.8860.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 4.3% to $85.28. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SolarEdge Technologies will replace International Speedway in the S&P MidCap 400 on Friday, October 18.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

