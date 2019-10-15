Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 11:05am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 am ET on Tuesday, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG).
  • Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 6.78% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 am on Tuesday:

  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were down 2.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.44.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit $35.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares were down 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.33.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares set a new yearly low of $48.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.98%.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.87% on the day.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (OTC: NYMGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $24.89, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares were up 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.13.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares moved down 4.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.20 to begin trading.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.41, and later moved down 6.91% over the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock moved down 0.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.01 to open trading.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.42%.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares set a new yearly low of $6.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.71 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.
  • Puyi (NASDAQ: PUYI) stock moved down 13.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.31 to open trading.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) stock moved up 0.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.98 to open trading.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell to $2.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.03%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares moved up 2.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.
  • Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock moved down 5.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.
  • Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) stock moved down 1.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.78%.
  • Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.85 today morning. The stock traded down 1.85% over the session.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Roots (OTC: RROTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.78%.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded up 0.66%.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.13 today morning. The stock traded up 1.11% over the session.
  • MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.44% over the rest of the day.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (OTC: GPVRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day.
  • Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) stock moved down 18.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to open trading.
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29.
  • Rezolute (OTC: RZLT) shares fell to $0.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.39%.
  • Bitfarms (OTC: BFARF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.15% over the session.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 14.99% over the session.
  • Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 0.38% over the session.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.68% over the rest of the day.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 23.29% over the rest of the day.
  • GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 1.15% over the session.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • HCB Financial (OTC: HCBN) shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares moved up 2.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.
  • DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock hit $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.7% over the course of the day.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.7% on the day.
  • Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.89% over the course of the day.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 5.27% over the session.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.91.
  • Ultra Lithium (OTC: ULTXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 6.02% over the session.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares were down 7.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.87% over the course of the day.
  • MAX Resource (OTC: MXROF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 29.0% over the session.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved down 0.59% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.66 to open trading.
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTC: IPCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.38% on the day.
  • Barnwell Industries (AMEX: BRN) stock hit $0.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.23% over the course of the day.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) shares were down 27.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • International Stem Cell (OTC: ISCO) stock moved down 16.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading.
  • Palladium One Mining (OTC: NKORF) shares were down 26.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • Andatee China Marine (OTC: AMCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.
  • Perkins Oil & Gas (OTC: OOIL) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Graphite Energy (OTC: GRXXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.91%.
  • Amaru (OTC: AMRU) shares were down 22.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0031.
  • Parkway Bank (OTC: PKWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0014 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PKPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.92% over the session.
  • Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0045 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
  • Vicon Industries (OTC: VCON) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.48%.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.46% on the session.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares fell to $0.0022 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.01%.
  • Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0025, and later moved down 10.71% over the session.
  • Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMCF + ADGO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Strong Q3 For Dividend ETFs

Roku To Carry Apple TV