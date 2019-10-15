Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 am ET on Tuesday, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) .

. Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 6.78% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 6.78% in response to hitting its 52-week low.



The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 am on Tuesday:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were down 2.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.44.

shares were down 2.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.44. IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock hit $35.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day.

stock hit $35.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.54% over the course of the day. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares were down 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.33.

shares were down 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.33. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares set a new yearly low of $48.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $48.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.98%. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.87% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.87% on the day. New York Mortgage Trust (OTC: NYMGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $24.89, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $24.89, and later moved down 0.36% over the session. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares were up 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.13.

shares were up 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.13. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.46% over the rest of the day. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares moved down 4.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.20 to begin trading. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.41, and later moved down 6.91% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.41, and later moved down 6.91% over the session. QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%. Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock moved down 0.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.01 to open trading. Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.42%. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares set a new yearly low of $6.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.71 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.71 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session. Puyi (NASDAQ: PUYI) stock moved down 13.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.31 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.31 to open trading. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day. American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) stock moved up 0.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.98 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.2% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.98 to open trading. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell to $2.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.03%.

shares fell to $2.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.03%. Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares moved up 2.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading. Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock moved down 5.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session. Sierra Metals (AMEX: SMTS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) stock moved down 1.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 10.51% over the session. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% for the day. Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.78%. Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.85 today morning. The stock traded down 1.85% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.85 today morning. The stock traded down 1.85% over the session. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Roots (OTC: RROTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.78%. Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded up 0.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded up 0.66%. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was up 4.86% on the session. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.13 today morning. The stock traded up 1.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.13 today morning. The stock traded up 1.11% over the session. MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% for the day. Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.44% over the rest of the day. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. GreenPower Motor Co (OTC: GPVRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.45% on the day. Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) stock moved down 18.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to open trading.

stock moved down 18.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to open trading. Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29.

shares were down 1.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29. Rezolute (OTC: RZLT) shares fell to $0.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.39%.

shares fell to $0.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.39%. Bitfarms (OTC: BFARF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.15% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.15% over the session. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 14.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 14.99% over the session. Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 0.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 0.38% over the session. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.68% over the rest of the day. ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 23.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 23.29% over the rest of the day. GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 1.15% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 1.15% over the session. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. HCB Financial (OTC: HCBN) shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares moved up 2.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock hit $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.7% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.7% over the course of the day. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.7% on the day. Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.89% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.89% over the course of the day. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session. Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 5.27% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 5.27% over the session. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.91.

shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.91. Ultra Lithium (OTC: ULTXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 6.02% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 6.02% over the session. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares were down 7.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.

shares were down 7.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.87% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.87% over the course of the day. MAX Resource (OTC: MXROF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 29.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 29.0% over the session. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved down 0.59% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.66 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.59% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.66 to open trading. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTC: IPCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.38% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.38% on the day. Barnwell Industries (AMEX: BRN) stock hit $0.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.23% over the course of the day. CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) shares were down 27.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 27.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. International Stem Cell (OTC: ISCO) stock moved down 16.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading.

stock moved down 16.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to open trading. Palladium One Mining (OTC: NKORF) shares were down 26.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

shares were down 26.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04. Andatee China Marine (OTC: AMCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session. Perkins Oil & Gas (OTC: OOIL) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Graphite Energy (OTC: GRXXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.91%. Amaru (OTC: AMRU) shares were down 22.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0031.

shares were down 22.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0031. Parkway Bank (OTC: PKWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session. Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0014 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0014 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PKPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.92% over the session. Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0045 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0045 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.0% on the session. Vicon Industries (OTC: VCON) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.48%. Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.46% on the session. Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares fell to $0.0022 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.01%.

shares fell to $0.0022 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.01%. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0025, and later moved down 10.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0025, and later moved down 10.71% over the session. Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!