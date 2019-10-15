Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During the morning session on Tuesday, 57 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Significant Points:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
- Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF)'s stock actually fell; It moved 1.25% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday are the following:
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $130.12 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.00. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.37. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $205.14. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $227.69.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares set a new yearly high of $115.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% on the session.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares hit $36.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) stock made a new 52-week high of $270.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit a yearly high of $37.39. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares were up 0.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.15 for a change of up 0.97%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares broke to $45.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.48. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.27. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.40.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares hit $34.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $145.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 53.26%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.10. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a yearly high of $106.36. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.77. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $59.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares broke to $26.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.39%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.21. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.46 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.42 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.75. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares hit $18.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.06%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares were up 3.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.29.
- Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares broke to $14.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.75%.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.00 with a daily change of down 1.25%.
- BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) shares set a new yearly high of $15.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
- Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.50. Shares traded up 0.42%.
- Vivic (OTC: VIVC) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.10.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.66. Shares traded up 1.14%.
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 99.73%.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.07 for a change of up 0.2%.
- Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares were up 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.75 for a change of up 0.82%.
- Gensource Potash (OTC: AGCCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded up 33.33% on the session.
- Inrad Optics (OTC: INRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Tuesday, moving up 7.14%.
- Data Storage (OTC: DTST) shares hit a yearly high of $0.26. The stock traded up 146.13% on the session.
- MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
- Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.14 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Greenstar Biosciences (OTC: GTSIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.5%.
- Sonoro Energy (OTC: SNVFF) shares were up 114.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.10.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1392.16%.
- Alliance Recovery (OTC: ARVY) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 25.0% on the session.
- North American Tungsten (OTC: NATUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- TRB Systems International (OTC: TRBX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 665.38%.
- WOD Retail Solutions (OTC: WODI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 with a daily change of up 3.0%.
- Clearwave Telecomms (OTC: CWTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.56%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.