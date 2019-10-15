4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock increased by 1.5% to $56.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares surged 0.1% to $0.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
Losers
- Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares fell 1.7% to $2.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 08, the current rating is at Hold.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock fell 0.4% to $7.64. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
