5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares moved upwards by 25.9% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $1.08. The market cap stands at $558.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock plummeted 11.8% to $17.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.4 million.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock plummeted 4.8% to $1.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 2.4% to $1.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

