Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 8:09am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • NF Energy Saving, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock increased by 18.3% to $10.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares surged 2.0% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $0.67. The market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 0.5% to $18.64.

 

Losers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.6% to $11.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Terex, Inc. (NYSE: TEX) shares plummeted 1.5% to $24.77. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 15, is at Sell, with a price target of $24.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + BIMI)

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Edge Lower; Parsley Energy Shares Plunge
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 14, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; 21Vianet Group Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q3 Beat-And-Raise, Despite Legal Entanglements