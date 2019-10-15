6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NF Energy Saving, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) stock increased by 18.3% to $10.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares surged 2.0% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $0.67. The market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 0.5% to $18.64.
Losers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.6% to $11.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Terex, Inc. (NYSE: TEX) shares plummeted 1.5% to $24.77. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 15, is at Sell, with a price target of $24.00.
