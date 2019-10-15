22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) stock surged 45.2% to $146.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on October 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock increased by 18.6% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $26.36. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.00.
- Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares surged 11.3% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.9 million.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock surged 8.7% to $1.38. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 million.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 8.6% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.0 million.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 6.2% to $2.50. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Immutep, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMP) stock increased by 5.7% to $1.85.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $4.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.3 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 20, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock rose 4.1% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $21.45. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $34.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock increased by 3.6% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 3.1% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $19.40. The market cap stands at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) shares increased by 2.0% to $133.28. The market cap stands at $347.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $145.00.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock decreased by 11.3% to $1.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $44.6 million. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 8.0% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares decreased by 3.2% to $0.30. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares plummeted 2.6% to $7.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares plummeted 1.4% to $1.42. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
