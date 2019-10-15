Market Overview

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 5:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares jumped 516.4% to close at $9.00 on Monday. NF Energy Saving completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares gained 271.4% to close at $19.50 after surging 193.30% on Friday.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) gained 52.9% to close at $4.25 after climbing 9.02% on Friday.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) climbed 31.8% to close at $5.60.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 30.7% to close at $2.85.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 24.8% to close at $5.43 after gaining 5.84% on Friday.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares surged 23.4% to close at $4.06.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) climbed 16.1% to close at $2.96.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 15.8% to close at $8.36 after the company won a contract with Ali Baba in which the company will help deploy internet services.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) rose 15.1% to close at $6.09 after reporting additional clinical data from first cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy for wet AMD.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) climbed 15.1% to close at $14.02. Revance named Mark Foley as President and CEO following the resignation of Dan Browne.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 14.5% to close at $3.72.
  • Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) gained 14.3% to close at $3.36.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares rose 13.5% to close at $4.53.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) gained 13.3% to close at $1.04.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 11.5% to close at $27.17.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) surged 11.5% to close at $2.52.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 11.2% to close at $10.74.
  • Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) gained 10.8% to close at $35.08.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) rose 10.5% to close at $16.72.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) surged 10% to close at $9.58.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 9.6% to close at $3.42.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 9.5% to close at $10.51.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares rose 9.3% to close at $7.03.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 9.2% to close at $3.22.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) climbed 9.1% to close at $5.27.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) jumped 8.9% to close at $4.40.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 8.9% to close at $6.27.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) jumped 8.6% to close at $2.41.
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares rose 7.6% to close at $19.95.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) shares gained 7.5% to close at $4.01.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares tumbled 29.1% to close at $2.46 on Monday.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 15.1% to close at $0.1381.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares dipped 13.6% to close at $5.58.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dipped 12.9% to close at $9.70.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) dropped 12.2% to close at $12.91.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 11.9% to close at $34.79 after the company disclosed additional positive interim Phase I/IIa trial update for RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell 11.4% to close at $3.28.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) fell 11.2% to close at $0.2220.
  • Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares dipped 10.6% to close at $15.18 after the company announced it would acquire Jagged peak for $2.27B in stock and assumption of debt.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 10.6% to close at $3.30.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) tumbled 10.2% to close at $7.66.
  • Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) dropped 10.1% to close at $9.21.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 10% to close at $2.07.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares dropped 9.9% to close at $2.90.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) dropped 9.9% to close at $20.00.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 9.8% to close at $15.65.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dipped 9.6% to close at $15.47.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) declined 9.5% to close at $54.52 after Citi initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $43 per share.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dropped 9.5% to close at $3.70.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares slipped 9.3% to close at $3.36.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares fell 9.3% to close at $3.32.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares dropped 9.2% to close at $10.43.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) fell 9% to close at $3.43.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares declined 8.9% to close at $12.16.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) tumbled 8.8% to close at $5.37.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 8.5% to close at $8.10.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares fell 8.1% to close at $2.84.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 7.8% to close at $2.02.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dropped 7.8% to close at $125.40. Needham downgraded IPG Photonics from Buy to Hold.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares dipped 7.3% to close at $2.43.
  • Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) fell 6.2% to close at $5.34 after the company reported it suspended all construction activities on its Kirazli project pending the renewal of its Turkish mining concessions which expired on October 13, 2019.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 5.7% to close at $6.13.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) fell 5.2% to close at $13.70.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

