What The Truck?!? Zombieland 2500: Transportation Layoffs Take Texas
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 14, 2019 5:44pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? Zombieland 2500: Transportation Layoffs Take Texas

What The Truck?!? Is back in black this week as AC/DCs Brian Johnson wins a race in Chattanooga, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) cuts 2020 transportation earnings, predatory pricing bungles box ships, air cargo declines, the Trade War is on the radar in SONAR, Dooner vs an economist in recession Market Expert Trivia, Emily Szink is talking big deals and little deals, plus so much more to bang your cowbell to on this LIVE episode of the most Thunderstruck show in Freight.

