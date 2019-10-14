Harley-Davidson Pauses Production Of Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, after discovering a problems relating to the vehicles’ charging equipment — a major setback for a product the company is counting on to increase sales, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The company unveiled LiveWire in July, which was expected to be made available this year. The company said U.S. LiveWire customers would receive free charging on ChargePoint stations at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.

The motorcycle was described as “an exhilarating and evocative new model designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product.”

Harley-Davidson shares were trading up 0.23% at $35.21 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.69 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.