Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harley-Davidson Pauses Production Of Electric Motorcycle
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Harley-Davidson Pauses Production Of Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, after discovering a problems relating to the vehicles’ charging equipment — a major setback for a product the company is counting on to increase sales, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The company unveiled LiveWire in July, which was expected to be made available this year. The company said U.S. LiveWire customers would receive free charging on ChargePoint stations at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.

The motorcycle was described as “an exhilarating and evocative new model designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product.”

Harley-Davidson shares were trading up 0.23% at $35.21 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.69 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

Related Links:

Harley-Davidson Sets New Sights On Coming Decade, Wants 4M Riders In US By 2027

Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.

Posted-In: LiveWireNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Sets New Sights On Coming Decade, Wants 4M Riders In US By 2027
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Large Harley-Davidson Option Trader Bets On 10% More Downside
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CannTrust Board Takes Next Steps To Gain Regulatory Approval