'I Teach People How Not To Lose Money': Fausto Pugliese On Following The Smart Money

Fausto Pugliese, a longtime trader and founder of Cyber Trading University, spoke with Benzinga about his trading approach and company.

'I Ended Up Blowing Two Accounts'

The New York native wanted to become a landscape architect, concluded the pay was weak and became a stockbroker instead.

"I hated it," Pugliese said.

Though Pugliese was unhappy working as a stockbroker, he became passionate about the opportunity present in the space. He quit and began trading his own capital.

"My sister — the smarter one — she took a job as a trader and I was the ignorant guy. I tried to do it on my own, so I ended up blowing up two accounts."

Pugliese's sister "started driving a nicer car than me," he said. "That’s when I said: ‘enough is enough. She knows what she is doing and I have to get a job there.'"

He said he caught on quickly as a professional trader and was "semi-retired" by the age of 24.

"I was doing so well that I was only working an hour a day."

Cyber Trading University Is Born

Pugliese wanted to venture out on his own and realized he needed to surround himself with like-minded traders.

The idea: "let me train others to trade like me [and] that way we could trade together, like a team. That’s how Cyber Trading University was born."

At its core, Cyber Trading University is focused on teaching traders to follow the smart money. Pugliese makes trading decisions based on order-flow analysis, which provides a clear understanding of market liquidity and important levels that prices will gravitate toward.

In his book “How to Beat the Market Makers at Their Own Game,” Pugliese stresses important concepts like staying in low-price, liquid stocks. An active trader should aim to make at least $200 a day, which equates to about 20 cents per 1,000 shares traded, Pugliese said.

With Cyber Trading University, students are nurtured closely after acceptance by Pugliese and the rest of his team via one-on-one coaching, live trading, step-by-step courses and Q&A strategy workshops.

Not everyone gets in, he said.

"We want to make sure that this is something for them. I’s not a get rich quick scheme. It’s a marathon, not a sprint."

Prices range from $73 a month — for access to a trading room, annual meetings, workshops, actionable ideas, journals and personal advisors — to $10,000 for live trading and coaching sessions with Pugliese.

He plans to continue working to demistify the stock market.

"You don’t have to be the smartest person in the world to do this. You just have to surround yourself with people that are very good at what they do."

Pugliese stressed the importance of losses.

"Losing money is a great thing," he said. "You'll know why you lost. You are not going to do it again."

That being said, the Cyber Trading approach emphasizes capital retention.

"I teach people how not to lose money. It’s a very hands-on, in-depth, detailed process because it is the same way I was trained," Pugliese said.

