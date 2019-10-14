Flood Threat Increasing Across The South

I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend! As drivers get back to the grind today, October 14, they will, in all likelihood, run into scattered rain showers and thunderstorms from Texas to the Carolinas. The good news is that any delays should be minor. Also, most storms will not contain large hail or severe winds, but keep in mind that rain could be heavy in spots. The risk for much heavier rainfall increases tonight and will stick around for a couple of days.

Flood Threat Rising

Overnight drivers should prepare for higher odds of torrential rainfall and flash flooding late tonight and Tuesday as a frontal boundary stalls across several southern states. Abundant moisture from the Gulf of California and the Gulf of Mexico will spread across the region, leading to the potential development of intense rainfall and flooding.

This won't affect every trucking route or stretch of highway. However, because of occasional periods of reduced visibility, drivers will have to slow down or pull over in some areas along and south of I-20 from Dallas, Texas to Florence, South Carolina.

The flood threat could last into Wednesday as the front gains momentus and moves through the South, with drier weather behind it for Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) hasn't issued any Flood or Flash Flood Watches as of this morning, but this may change.

Other Weather Today, October 14

Look for pockets of heavy rain and snow late tonight and Tuesday from eastern North Dakota across I-29 into Minnesota. This, plus recent snowmelt, will add to the ongoing flooding issues along the Red River, which flows along the North Dakota-Minnesota border. The river is at minor flood stage at Fargo and East Grand Forks, and is forecast to rise over the next few days. This may lead to roadblocks on I-29.

Red River stage and forecast at East Grand Rapids, Minnesota. (Source: NOAA)

Low relative humidity and dry conditions will combine with gusty winds to produce an elevated risk of wildfire development from southern Wyoming to Colorado Springs, Colorado this

afternoon and evening. Crosswinds could give drivers trouble on I-25 south of Denver, while headwinds could slow down drivers heading westbound on portions of I-80 in Wyoming west of Cheyenne.

SONAR Critical Events: Monday, October 14, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Additional Notes

A 115-mile stretch of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) track remains out of service in Missouri between Kansas City and Moberly. This is due to flooding and debris flow damage to the railroad's Grand River bridge in Brunswick, Missouri earlier this month.

According to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), all freeways, connectors and truck routes that were closed due to the Saddleridge fire just north of Los Angeles are now open.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa continues to move farther away from North America, heading across the north Atlantic. Swells generated by Melissa are gradually fading along much of the U.S. East Coast, portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda and Atlantic Canada. The storm is no threat to land and has sustained winds this morning of only 40 mph, according to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. However, container ship captains may still be inclined to steer around it, which could cause minor delays in ocean cargo.

SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Melissa, Monday, October 14, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Image Sourced from Pixabay