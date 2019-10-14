40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares climbed 214.5% to $4.5923. NF Energy Saving completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares jumped 168% to $14.07 after surging 193.30% on Friday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) rose 24.3% to $3.4550 after climbing 9.02% on Friday.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) surged 15.1% to $8.31 after the company won a contract with Ali Baba in which the company will help deploy internet services.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 14.6% to $3.77.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 14.2% to $2.49.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) climbed 12.2% to $2.75.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 9.8% to $5.81 after reporting additional clinical data from first cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy for wet AMD.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 9.2% to $26.60.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) gained 9.2% to $34.56.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) surged 8.4% to $2.45.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) climbed 8.1% to $14.44. Flexion Therapeutics has been notified by the FDA that it needs more time to review the supplemental new drug application for ZILRETTA.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 7.8% to $10.35.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 7.6% to $4.68 after gaining 5.84% on Friday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) climbed 6.3% to $2.71.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 5.5% to $2.70.
Losers
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares dipped 21.5% to $2.7250.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares fell 11.7% to $2.8450.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 12.1% to $0.143.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares dipped 10.8% to $15.14 after the company announced it would acquire Jagged peak for $2.27B in stock and assumption of debt.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) declined 10.7% to $0.8201.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) tumbled 10.3% to $4.6750.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) dropped 10% to $1.9701.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares declined 9.9% to $3.3350.
- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) dropped 9.7% to $9.25.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 9.4% to $35.84 after the company disclosed additional interim Phase I/IIa trial update for RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) dropped 9.1% to $2.81.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dipped 9% to $2.3850.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 8.9% to $5.92.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) tumbled 8.8% to $10.15.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) fell 8.6% to $0.2285.
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) shares declined 8.6% to $8.56.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) dropped 8% to $20.43.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 7.6% to $8.18.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) tumbled 7.6% to $7.89.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dropped 7.4% to $125.92. Needham downgraded IPG Photonics from Buy to Hold.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) fell 7.3% to $13.40.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dipped 7% to $15.92.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) dropped 6.8% to $56.15 after Citi initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $43 per share.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) fell 5.2% to $5.39 after the company reported it suspended all construction activities on its Kirazli project pending the renewal of its Turkish mining concessions which expired on October 13, 2019.
