A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 14, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares were up 161.3% to $13.72 after the company on Friday signed an agreement with Australian Future Energy.
  2. NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares were up 265.4% to $5.38. The company announced late Friday it completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy chain.
  3. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.2% to $236.74.
  6. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were down 8.5% to $55.26 after Citi initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $43.
  7. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 0.7% to $285. The company reports earnings on Tuesday.
  8. Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 52% to $4.19.
  9. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 1.5% to $119.80.
  10. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 4.7% to $38.97. The company announced it would sell its management service business for $2.41 billion to American Security and Lindsay Goldberg.
  11. Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 2.9% to $3.17 after the company reported Q1 sales up 54% year over year.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

