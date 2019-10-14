A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 14, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares were up 161.3% to $13.72 after the company on Friday signed an agreement with Australian Future Energy.
- NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares were up 265.4% to $5.38. The company announced late Friday it completed the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy chain.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.2% to $236.74.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were down 8.5% to $55.26 after Citi initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $43.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 0.7% to $285. The company reports earnings on Tuesday.
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 52% to $4.19.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 1.5% to $119.80.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 4.7% to $38.97. The company announced it would sell its management service business for $2.41 billion to American Security and Lindsay Goldberg.
- Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 2.9% to $3.17 after the company reported Q1 sales up 54% year over year.
Posted-In: News
