Quicken Loans Opens Detroit Health Care Facility For Employees: 'A Tremendous Benefit'

Beginning Tuesday, the 17,000 people who work for Quicken Loans and its affiliated companies will have access to the Rock Health Collective, an employer-sponsored health care facility.

The concierge health facility is powered by Premise Health, a privately held direct health care provider, and occupies 17,000 square feet on the top floor of the First National Building, a downtown Detroit skyscraper.

“This is how we’ll attract great talent. This is how we’ll keep great talent,” Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said at the facility’s ribbon-cutting Monday.

The Rock Health Collective’s offerings include the following:

Primary care.

Urgent care.

A full-service pharmacy.

Behavioral health.

Physical therapy.

Chiropractic.

Wellness coaching.





Care navigation.

The facility offers services to Quicken Loans employees at lower costs than they would pay in normal provider settings.

For employees with PPO health insurance, copays are zero through the end of 2019 and $5 after that, Pranav Kothari, director of health care strategy for the Rock Family of Companies, said during a tour.

“It’s a tremendous benefit for team members from a cost perspective.”

The patient and health care provider spaces are separate at the clinic, and patient rooms have names such as “Thyme,” “Eucalyptus,” “Jasmine” and “Chamomile.”

The Rock Health Collective was designed by the interior design firm Pophouse, formerly known as dPop.

A relatively small lobby is a reflection of the short wait times patients will experience, said Mike Malloy, chief people officer at Quicken Loans.

“Our goal was to make sure this is a place where people are comfortable. It’s more like a high-end spa” than a doctors’ office, he said.

Evidence suggests that when patients are more at ease, they have better outcomes, said Premise Health President Jami Doucette.

“This is one of the premier wellness centers in the entire country."

Pranav Kothari, director of health care strategy for the Rock Family of Companies, in a patient room at the Rock Health Collective in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 14. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.