Logistics Firm Expands Cross Dock And Drayage Facilities Near Houston Ship Channel

American Cross-Dock & Storage recently announced it was doubling its warehouse space near the Port of Houston, one of the fastest growing U.S. container ports.

The company has entered into a deal to lease 102,863 square feet of warehouse space at the Bayport North Logistics Center I, as well as a sublease for another 44,000 square feet of space at a nearby facility, according to a press release.

"After years of driving trucks and being in the warehouse industry, I know what services are needed in warehousing," Deborah Bressie, president and chief executive of Houston-based American Cross-Dock & Storage, said in a release.

Bressie added, "our business has longevity, and in another 10 or so years, we will become a global company."

American Cross-Dock & Storage plans to move into its new facilities in October. The 102,863 square-foot space will be used for storage and distribution, and the other location will be used for drayage and cross-dock services.

An artist rendering of American Cross-Dock & Storage's new facility. Image: Avison Young

The two leases in the greater Houston market total 146,863 square feet for American Cross-Dock & Storage. Both new spaces are in Pasadena, Texas, which is bordered by the Houston Ship Channel to the north.

American Cross-Dock & Storage, founded in March 2018, is a professional logistics company that provides warehousing, trans-loading, fulfillment and packaging services.

The family-owned and operated company started with a 60,000 square foot warehouse and, in less than two years, has expanded its footprint to nearly 150,000 square feet, according to the release.

Due to the increasing export of petrochemicals, the Port of Houston is one of the fastest growing U.S. container ports in the country.

Through July 2019, loaded imports into Houston are up 8.4% from the year earlier period to 715,849 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Exports were at 726,962 TEUs through July, a 15% rise from the same period in 2018.

Image Sourced from Pixabay