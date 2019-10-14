Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 10:47am   Comments
Share:

This morning 49 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • Family Room Entertainment (OTC: FMYR) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 33.33% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit $94.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares broke to $1,050.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.00. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $45.73 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.95.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares hit a yearly high of $133.10. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.43%.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.72. The stock was up 5.05% for the day.
  • Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.73. The stock traded down 3.57% on the session.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.37. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to $106.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new yearly high of $35.83 this morning. The stock was up 3.85% on the session.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 for a change of up 5.2%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.18. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.06 on Monday morning, moving up 4.96%.
  • International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.33 Monday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares were up 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.96 for a change of up 4.51%.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 4.51%.
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.09.
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares broke to $4.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.87. Shares traded up 5.04%.
  • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.96. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session.
  • Metalla Royalty (OTC: MTAFF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.15. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Rand Worldwide (OTC: RWWI) shares broke to $8.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.43%.
  • Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.81 Monday. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.
  • Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.36%.
  • HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit a yearly high of $6.59. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.52.
  • Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.42 Monday. The stock was up 9.22% for the day.
  • Micropac Industries (OTC: MPAD) shares hit $13.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.28%.
  • Lepota (OTC: LEPX) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday, moving flat%.
  • Victory Bancorp (OTC: VTYB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Monday morning, moving up 3.96%.
  • iCo Therapeutics (OTC: ICOTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.11 Monday. The stock was up 13.66% for the day.
  • MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 4.99% on the session.
  • West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTC: RLGMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Monday morning, moving up 46.86%.
  • Happy Town Hldgs (OTC: HPTN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Monday morning, moving up 9.19%.
  • Sentry Petroleum (OTC: SPLM) shares were up 19.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
  • Safetek International (OTC: SFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0019. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • SpectrumDNA (OTC: SPXA) shares hit a yearly high of $0.003. The stock traded up 21.05% on the session.
  • Global Green Solutions (OTC: GGRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.03 Monday. The stock was up 27.78% for the day.
  • Kbridge Energy (OTC: BMMCF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.07. Shares traded down 33.33%.
  • 1st Prestige Wealth Mgmt (OTC: FPWM) shares were up 239.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02.
  • Family Room Entertainment (OTC: FMYR) shares broke to $0.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 155.0%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAN)

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Can Netflix Deliver A Hit After Q2 Subscriber Disappointment?
'Fast Money' Picks For October 14
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, GE, Kellogg And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Nike And More
What's Driving Apple's Stock To All-Time Highs?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Financial World Of The Future, Part 3