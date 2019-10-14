Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

This morning 49 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. Family Room Entertainment (OTC: FMYR) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 33.33% after reaching its new 52-week high.

was the biggest loser of the group, declining 33.33% after reaching its new 52-week high.



Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit $94.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

shares hit $94.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares broke to $1,050.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.

shares broke to $1,050.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.00. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $51.00. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%. Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $45.73 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $45.73 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.95.

shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.95. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares hit a yearly high of $133.10. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $133.10. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.43%. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.72. The stock was up 5.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.72. The stock was up 5.05% for the day. Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.73. The stock traded down 3.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.73. The stock traded down 3.57% on the session. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.37. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $69.37. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.46. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to $106.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.

shares broke to $106.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new yearly high of $35.83 this morning. The stock was up 3.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.83 this morning. The stock was up 3.85% on the session. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 for a change of up 5.2%.

shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.00 for a change of up 5.2%. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.18. Shares traded up 0.39%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.18. Shares traded up 0.39%. Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.06 on Monday morning, moving up 4.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.06 on Monday morning, moving up 4.96%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.33 Monday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.33 Monday. The stock was up 2.8% for the day. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares were up 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.96 for a change of up 4.51%.

shares were up 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.96 for a change of up 4.51%. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 4.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 4.51%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.09.

shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.09. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares broke to $4.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%.

shares broke to $4.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.87. Shares traded up 5.04%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.87. Shares traded up 5.04%. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.96. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.96. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session. Metalla Royalty (OTC: MTAFF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.15. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.15. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. Rand Worldwide (OTC: RWWI) shares broke to $8.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.43%.

shares broke to $8.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.43%. Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.81 Monday. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.81 Monday. The stock was up 6.07% for the day. Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.36%. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%. Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit a yearly high of $6.59. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.59. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.52.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.52. Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.42 Monday. The stock was up 9.22% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.42 Monday. The stock was up 9.22% for the day. Micropac Industries (OTC: MPAD) shares hit $13.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.28%.

shares hit $13.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.28%. Lepota (OTC: LEPX) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday, moving flat%. Victory Bancorp (OTC: VTYB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Monday morning, moving up 3.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Monday morning, moving up 3.96%. iCo Therapeutics (OTC: ICOTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.11 Monday. The stock was up 13.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.11 Monday. The stock was up 13.66% for the day. MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 4.99% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 4.99% on the session. West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTC: RLGMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Monday morning, moving up 46.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Monday morning, moving up 46.86%. Happy Town Hldgs (OTC: HPTN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Monday morning, moving up 9.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Monday morning, moving up 9.19%. Sentry Petroleum (OTC: SPLM) shares were up 19.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.

shares were up 19.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01. Safetek International (OTC: SFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0019. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.0019. The stock traded flat% on the session. SpectrumDNA (OTC: SPXA) shares hit a yearly high of $0.003. The stock traded up 21.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.003. The stock traded up 21.05% on the session. Global Green Solutions (OTC: GGRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.03 Monday. The stock was up 27.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.03 Monday. The stock was up 27.78% for the day. Kbridge Energy (OTC: BMMCF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.07. Shares traded down 33.33%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.07. Shares traded down 33.33%. 1st Prestige Wealth Mgmt (OTC: FPWM) shares were up 239.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02.

shares were up 239.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.02. Family Room Entertainment (OTC: FMYR) shares broke to $0.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 155.0%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.