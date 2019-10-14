Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Aecom Sells Management Services Business

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 10:44am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 26841.43 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 8057.75. The S&P fell 0.02% to 2,969.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 0.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), up 15%, and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO), up 3%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

Aecom (NYSE: ACM) will sell its management services business to the affiliates of American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg for $2.405 billion.

The company also has narrowed fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from $2.60-2.90 to $2.75 versus the $2.77 analyst estimate. Aecom expects fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to approximate the mid-point of the company's prior guidance range, which would reflect approximately $940 million and $2.75, respectively.

Equities Trading UP

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares shot up 122% to $11.62 after surging 193.30% on Friday.

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) surged 16% to $8.38 after the company won a contract with Ali Baba in which the company will help deploy internet services.

Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) was up, rising 21% to $3.35.

Equities Trading DOWN

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares tumbled 12% to $14.98 after the company announced it would acquire Jagged peak for $2.27B in stock and assumption of debt.

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) were down 9% to $35.87 after the company disclosed additional positive interim Phase I/IIa trial update for RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) was down, falling 14% to $22.9799.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $53.65, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,500.50.

Silver traded up 0.5% Monday to $17.635, while copper fell 1% to $2.6015.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.9%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.6%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.7% while UK shares fell 0.6%.

Economics

On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXFO + ACM)

Aecom Sells Management Services Business For $2.4B
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 2%
4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property In Detroit Suburb, Signs Lease Agreement With LivWell Michigan