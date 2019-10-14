Market Overview

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 8:18am   Comments
Gainers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock surged 67.0% to $8.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock surged 1.2% to $2.06. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 7.2% to $1.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock plummeted 2.2% to $20.63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock plummeted 1.2% to $40.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $51.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares plummeted 1.1% to $11.20.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

