Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IPO Outlook For The Week: Cancer Therapies And Protein Powders
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
IPO Outlook For The Week: Cancer Therapies And Protein Powders

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Bellring Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) will issue 30 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $655.5 million. The St. Louis company develops and markets PowerBars, Dynamize protein powder, and other nutritional supplements for athletes.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) will issue nearly 10.7 million shares at $7.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 14.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $92 million. Headquartered in Marseille, France, the commercial-stage biotech company develops therapies for various forms of cancer — many in partnership with AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN).

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?

Posted-In: News Previews IPOs Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + BRBR)

Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Assured Guaranty, Red Rock Resorts, TerraForm Power
13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Goldman Recommends Selling Puma Biotech, Clovis Oncology; Cites Company-Specific, Competitive Risks
Movers And Shakers At ESMO 2019: Immunomedics, G1 Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J's Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session