IPO Outlook For The Week: Cancer Therapies And Protein Powders

Bellring Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) will issue 30 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $655.5 million. The St. Louis company develops and markets PowerBars, Dynamize protein powder, and other nutritional supplements for athletes.

Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) will issue nearly 10.7 million shares at $7.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 14.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $92 million. Headquartered in Marseille, France, the commercial-stage biotech company develops therapies for various forms of cancer — many in partnership with AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN).

