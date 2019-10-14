Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Dorian LPG, Inc. (NYSE: LPG) shares increased by 4.4% to $12.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $580.9 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on July 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock rose 1.7% to $4.20. The market cap stands at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 1.7% to $11.61. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock decreased by 3.6% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAST) stock declined 1.7% to $35.71. The market cap stands at $18.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

