5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dorian LPG, Inc. (NYSE: LPG) shares increased by 4.4% to $12.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $580.9 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on July 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock rose 1.7% to $4.20. The market cap stands at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 1.7% to $11.61. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock decreased by 3.6% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAST) stock declined 1.7% to $35.71. The market cap stands at $18.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.