Lyft Steps Up Security In Deal With ADT
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 8:08am   Comments
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and ADT (NYSE: ADT), a company supplying security and automation for residential and business customers, have partnered to integrate mobile safety into Lyft’s rideshare platform.

The pilot will focus on discreetly connecting Lyft users who feel unsafe - by voice or SMS chat - with a security professional at one of ADT’s owned and operated monitoring centers. After contacting the user, or if there is no response, the ADT security professional will alert authorities as needed so they can arrive at the user's location, equipped with detailed incident information.

See Also: Lyft, Uber Regulatory Hurdles Keep This Analyst On The Sidelines For Now

“As a rideshare company with an exceptional commitment to rider and driver safety, Lyft is the ideal partner for ADT,”said Jim DeVries CEO of ADT. “Partnering with Lyft broadens our exposure while enabling ADT to further realize our mission and belief that people deserve to be safer and more secure wherever they are.”

Lyft shares were trading up 0.67% at $39.75 in Monday’s pre-market session. ADT was unchanged.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

