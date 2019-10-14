6 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares increased by 2.5% to $30.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $11.7 billion.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock rose 1.1% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock increased by 0.8% to $39.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on October 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.
Losers
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock declined 5.4% to $57.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $66.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock decreased by 1.1% to $8.35. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock declined 0.9% to $54.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.