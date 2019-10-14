Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 3:51am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) will present Phase 3 data for reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis at the AAO meeting Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares fell 1.5% to close at $5.17 on Friday.
  • French company Total SA (NYSE: TOT) announced plans to acquire a 37.4% stake in Indian company Adani Gas Ltd. Total shares rose 1% to $51.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) is awaiting FDA verdict on its sNDA for Zilretta, which seeks approval of the drug for repeat administration to treat osteoarthritis of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics shares gained 1% to $13.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) is scheduled to present updated Phase 1/2 data for OpRegen in dry age-related macular degeneration at the AAO meeting. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares slipped 0.2% to close at $ 0.94 on Friday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

