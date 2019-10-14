58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares climbed 193.3% to close at $5.25 on Friday after the company announced it has purchased Austalian Future Energy for $36 million.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 21.4% to close at $2.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) jumped 19.3% to close at $1.42 after the company announced it has divested Rhofade. The divestiture of RHOFADE is a key component of Aclaris' recently announced strategic plan to refocus resources on the development of its immuno-inflammatory development programs.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares surged 17.9% to close at $5.33.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) rose 17.2% to close at $36.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) climbed 16.3% to close at $4.14.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 16.2% to close at $3.16 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 14.9% to close at $7.89.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares jumped 14% to close at $2.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) gained 13.7% to close at $20.15.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 12.3% to close at $2.93 after gaining 6.97% on Thursday.

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 12.3% to close at $2.37.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 12.2% to close at $5.54 after President Trump made positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House today.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 11.8% to close at $11.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 11.4% to close at $95.81.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 11.3% to close at $5.63.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 11.2% to close at $10.40. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences with an Outperform rating and a $22 price target.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 11.1% to close at $2.60.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 10.7% to close at $23.01.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 10.7% to close at $3.74. GoPro begun fulfilling pre-orders for HERO8 Black.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) gained 10.5% to close at $2.73.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) climbed 10.5% to close at $4.84.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) gained 10.5% to close at $8.74.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 10.3% to close at $9.54. Immunic reported completion of enrollment for Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) gained 10.2% to close at $3.45.

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) jumped 10% to close at $6.52.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) rose 9.9% to close at $4.67.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) gained 9.7% to close at $5.76.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 9.5% to close at $126.20 after the company made a pre-announcement on its Q3. The company reported EPS up from last year and disclosed that Chief Executive Bill McDermott is stepping down.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 9.3% to close at $3.76.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 8.1% to close at $8.01 after gaining 5.56% on Thursday.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 7.6% to close at $4.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 7.2% to close at $154.08. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $166 to $170.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 6.9% to close at $7.93.

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) jumped 6.8% to close at $2.99.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 6.4% to close at $3.51.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares gained 6.4% to close at $4.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) surged 5.1% to close at $36.05. Spirit Airlines projects preliminary Q3 total revenue per ASM to be down 2% year-over-year.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 4.7% to close at $121.60. RBC Capital upgraded Roku from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $107 to $155.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 29.9% to close at $14.02 on Friday. Vir Biotech priced its IPO at $20 per share.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares tumbled 15.8% to close at $2.19 after reporting interim results from AM-201 from Phase 1b study in antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares fell 15.7% to close at $29.99 on Friday after a media report on concerns over draft law on limiting foreign ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 15.2% to close at $3.47.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 14.5% to close at $2.07.

ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares declined 13.3% to close at $7.13 after the company issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares dipped 13.3% to close at $16.11 on Friday. JELD-WEN sees preliminary Q3 sales of $1.09 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $110 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares declined 11.9% to close at $5.76 after the company issued full results from MAP US Phase 3 study.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 10.6% to close at $7.60.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 10.3% to close at $3.23 after filing for the sale of new common stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 9.7% to close at $2.41.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dipped 9.5% to close at $8.11.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 9% to close at $4.78.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares dropped 8.5% to close at $14.36.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares fell 8.4% to close at $3.48 on Friday.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares dropped 7.3% to close at $19.58.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) shares fell 7.2% to close at $13.63.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dipped 7.1% to close at $6.68.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 5.1% to close at $20.28.