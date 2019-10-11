Amazon Delivery Partner Cuts More Than 400 Jobs In Texas

Letter Ride, a delivery service provider for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), is cutting 423 positions at facilities across Texas.

The company is eliminating jobs at its facilities in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, according to recent documents provided by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The layoffs are set to begin on December 4 in Dallas, and are expected to be completed at all other Texas operations by December 7. All affected employees were told of the layoffs earlier this month, according to letters sent to the state agency.

Letter Ride was founded in 2016, according to business filings. The company's principals are listed as Roman Lara in Chula Vista, California, and Edward Tweed in Conroe, Texas.

Tweed was contacted by FreightWaves, but declined to comment on the layoffs.

Letter Ride is the second Amazon-related company to recently announce job reductions in October.

Inpax Final Mile Delivery announced it was cutting 228 jobs at Amazon facilities in the Dallas area on October 2. Atlanta-based Inpax is also cutting another 400 jobs across the country.

The layoffs at Letter Ride will affect the following employment sites in Texas:

Austin (91 employees)

Conroe (12 employees)

Farmers Branch (64 employees)

Fort Worth (71 employees)

Houston (185 employees)

Since September, there has been a wave of trucking layoffs across Texas, with more than 1,420 trucking or logistics jobs being eliminated.

Stevens Tanker Division announced it was closing September 26, affecting 500 jobs.

Rich Logistics, a division of Roadrunner Transportation, recently laid off 450 drivers across five locations.

Nestle is closing a frozen food distribution facility in Houston and laying off 51 workers beginning in November.

