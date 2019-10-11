Market Overview

38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares jumped 88% to $3.36 after the company announced it has purchased Austalian Future Energy for $36 million.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 20.1% to $2.81.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 16.8% to $1.39 after the company announced it has divested Rhofade. The divestiture of RHOFADE is a key component of Aclaris' recently announced strategic plan to refocus resources on the development of its immuno-inflammatory development programs.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 16.5% to $10.89. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences with an Outperform rating and a $22 price target.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) rose 16.2% to $36.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) gained 15.1% to $20.40.
  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 13.5% to $5.61 after President Trump made positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House today.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 13% to $2.95 after gaining 6.97% on Thursday.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 11.8% to $3.0401 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 10% to $126.78 after the company made a pre-announcement on its Q3. The company reported EPS up from last year and disclosed that Chief Executive Bill McDermott is stepping down.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 9.5% to $7.52.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares jumped 9.2% to $2.50.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) surged 9.2% to $37.10. Spirit Airlines projects preliminary Q3 total revenue per ASM to be down 2% year-over-year.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 9% to $3.5950.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 8.8% to $8.07.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 8.7% to $9.40. Immunic reported completion of enrollment for Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 8.6% to $11.01.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) jumped 8.6% to $3.04.
  • WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares gained 8.5% to $4.96.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 8.3% to $4.16.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 8.3% to $8.02 after gaining 5.56% on Thursday.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 8.2% to $155.51. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $166 to $170.
  • Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) rose 6.3% to $0.88 after the company reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 5.7% to $9.04.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.5% to $11.81.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 3.8% to $120.37. RBC Capital upgraded Roku from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $107 to $155.

Losers

  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares dropped 19% to $3.08.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares tumbled 18.5% to $28.97 after a media report on concerns over draft law on limiting foreign ownership.
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares fell 11.7% to $7.26 after the company issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares tumbled 10% to $2.34 after reporting interim results from AM-201 from Phase 1b study in antipsychotic-induced weight gain.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dipped 9.5% to $6.51.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares fell 9.5% to $2.00 after surging 34.76% on Thursday.
  • SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares dropped 8% to $14.45.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 6.7% to $4.8999.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares tumbled 6% to $17.46. JELD-WEN sees preliminary Q3 sales of $1.09 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $110 million.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 5.6% to $4.90.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares dropped 5.5% to $19.95.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 5.3% to $20.23.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

