38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares jumped 88% to $3.36 after the company announced it has purchased Austalian Future Energy for $36 million.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 20.1% to $2.81.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) rose 16.8% to $1.39 after the company announced it has divested Rhofade. The divestiture of RHOFADE is a key component of Aclaris' recently announced strategic plan to refocus resources on the development of its immuno-inflammatory development programs.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 16.5% to $10.89. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences with an Outperform rating and a $22 price target.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) rose 16.2% to $36.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) gained 15.1% to $20.40.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) rose 13.5% to $5.61 after President Trump made positive remarks on the U.S.-China trade talks. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House today.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 13% to $2.95 after gaining 6.97% on Thursday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 11.8% to $3.0401 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 10% to $126.78 after the company made a pre-announcement on its Q3. The company reported EPS up from last year and disclosed that Chief Executive Bill McDermott is stepping down.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 9.5% to $7.52.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) shares jumped 9.2% to $2.50.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) surged 9.2% to $37.10. Spirit Airlines projects preliminary Q3 total revenue per ASM to be down 2% year-over-year.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 9% to $3.5950.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 8.8% to $8.07.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 8.7% to $9.40. Immunic reported completion of enrollment for Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838 in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 8.6% to $11.01.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) jumped 8.6% to $3.04.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares gained 8.5% to $4.96.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 8.3% to $4.16.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 8.3% to $8.02 after gaining 5.56% on Thursday.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 8.2% to $155.51. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $166 to $170.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) rose 6.3% to $0.88 after the company reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 5.7% to $9.04.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.5% to $11.81.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 3.8% to $120.37. RBC Capital upgraded Roku from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $107 to $155.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares dropped 19% to $3.08.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares tumbled 18.5% to $28.97 after a media report on concerns over draft law on limiting foreign ownership.
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares fell 11.7% to $7.26 after the company issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares tumbled 10% to $2.34 after reporting interim results from AM-201 from Phase 1b study in antipsychotic-induced weight gain.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dipped 9.5% to $6.51.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares fell 9.5% to $2.00 after surging 34.76% on Thursday.
- SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares dropped 8% to $14.45.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 6.7% to $4.8999.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) shares tumbled 6% to $17.46. JELD-WEN sees preliminary Q3 sales of $1.09 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $110 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 5.6% to $4.90.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares dropped 5.5% to $19.95.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 5.3% to $20.23.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.