A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 11, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 5.5% to $122.50 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform and raised the price target from $107 to $155.
  2. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 5.4% to $12.75.
  5. Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares were up 86% to $3.32 after the company announced it purchased Australian Future Energy in all-stock deal worth $36 million
  6. Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares were up 0.1% to $46. SVB Leerink downgraded the stock to Market Perform and raised the price target from $38 to $48.
  7. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares were down 5.9% to $2.08. The company reported a strategic agreement with China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Limited to sell a total of 12 million shares respectively.
  8. PG&E (NYSE: OCG) shares were up 6.7% to $8.31. The stock was down almost 30% on Thursday after the company received an unfavorable judgement which stripped the company of its right to exclusively pitch a reorganization plan in court.
  9. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares were up 0.1% to $53.50.
  10. Stealth Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares were down 0.1% to $7.09.
  11. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2.1% to $234.94. The stock hit a new 52-week high.
  12. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 17% to $36.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

