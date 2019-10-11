Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 am ET on Friday, 106 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Connexus (OTC: CNXS) .

. MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ) 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 19.53% after reaching a new 52-week low.

's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 19.53% after reaching a new 52-week low.



During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares set a new yearly low of $19.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares fell to $10.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.2%.

shares fell to $10.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.2%. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock moved up 1.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.02 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.02 to open trading. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares hit a yearly low of $10.87 today morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.87 today morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock hit a yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.71 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% for the day. Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares fell to $8.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.12%.

shares fell to $8.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.12%. Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Friday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Friday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.33 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.33 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.31% over the rest of the day. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Manila Water Co (OTC: MWTCY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.23% on the session. Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92 today morning. The stock traded down 5.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.92 today morning. The stock traded down 5.5% over the session. Yume No Machi Souzou (OTC: YUMSF) shares moved down 19.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.13 to begin trading.

shares moved down 19.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.13 to begin trading. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 2.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 2.9%. Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.83% on the session. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day. Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.68%. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell to $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.07%.

shares fell to $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.07%. TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.49% over the course of the day. Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.59, and later moved down 0.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.59, and later moved down 0.39% over the session. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.61% over the course of the day. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.68, and later moved down 3.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.68, and later moved down 3.68% over the session. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.60 today morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session. Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) stock moved down 2.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.58 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.57% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.58 to open trading. SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) stock moved up 2.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading. Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 13.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 13.73%. Prosafe (OTC: PRSEY) shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.18%.

shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.18%. Petra Diamonds (OTC: PDMDF) shares moved down 52.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.

shares moved down 52.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.23, and later moved up 0.58% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.23, and later moved up 0.58% over the session. Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. i-CABLE Communications (OTC: ICABY) shares were down 7.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.

shares were down 7.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18. 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock moved up 4.9% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.

stock moved up 4.9% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading. MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.31. Shares then traded up 8.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.31. Shares then traded up 8.97%. Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.59% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.59% over the rest of the day. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.18 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, later moving up 3.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, later moving up 3.46% over the rest of the day. Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.05% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.05% over the rest of the day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session. Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day. MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.33, and later moved down 4.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.33, and later moved down 4.78% over the session. Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares fell to $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.95%.

shares fell to $0.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.95%. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 10.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 10.25% over the session. Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC: INSHF) shares fell to $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.05%.

shares fell to $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.05%. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 24.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 24.38% for the day. Conifex Timber (OTC: CFXTF) shares moved down 11.05% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.05% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to begin trading. GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 22.89% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 22.89% over the rest of the day. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.32% over the session. MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.94% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.94% over the rest of the day. Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded up 0.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded up 0.03%. AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.88% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.88% on the day. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.69, and later moved down 12.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.69, and later moved down 12.71% over the session. Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.45%. Mawson Resources (OTC: MWSNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.48% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.48% over the rest of the day. Whiting USA Trust II (OTC: WHZT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46 today morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.46 today morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.3% over the rest of the day. Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was up 19.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was up 19.53% on the session. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 3.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 3.91%. American Cannabis Co (OTC: AMMJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.3% on the session. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares moved down 7.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock moved down 3.85% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.85% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.40 to open trading. TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares moved down 3.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day. GoldSpot Discoveries (OTC: GDDCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day. First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. ECC Capital (OTC: ECRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 52.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 52.0% over the session. Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday. The stock was down 25.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday. The stock was down 25.06% for the day. DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day. Blackstar Enterprise (OTC: BEGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.93%. Glb Gaming Technologies (OTC: BLKCF) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.66%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.66%. Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved down 9.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading. BTCS (OTC: BTCS) shares fell to $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.02%.

shares fell to $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.02%. MyDx (OTC: MYDX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session. DNI Metals (OTC: DMNKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. South Star Mining (OTC: STSBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 32.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 32.31% over the session. Ecolocap Solutions (OTC: ECOS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Friday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Friday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Southcross Energy (OTC: SXEEQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 32.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 32.5% over the rest of the day. Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Enertopia (OTC: ENRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Friday morning, later moving down 30.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Friday morning, later moving down 30.3% over the rest of the day. Bespoke Extracts (OTC: BSPK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% for the day. CUR Media (OTC: CURM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0046 today morning. The stock was down 65.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0046 today morning. The stock was down 65.93% on the session. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. China Infrastructure (OTC: CHNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.0% on the day. Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares moved down 10.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00345 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00345 to begin trading. Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. MabVax Therapeutics Hldgs (OTC: MBVXQ) shares fell to $0.0047 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.13%.

shares fell to $0.0047 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.13%. Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTC: GFOO) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.

shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001. Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.05% on the session. Response Oncology (OTC: ROIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Mind Solutions (OTC: VOIS) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Connexus (OTC: CNXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.