Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 am on Friday, 130 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) .

. Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.51% afterwards.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.00 for a change of up 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $267.39 on Friday, moving up 1.08%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit $258.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.

