IAC Files Proposal To Separate From Match Group

IAC/InterActive Corp (NASDAQ: IAC) said Friday it has made a preliminary proposal to the special committee of directors formed by Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) for a full separation of the companies.

The proposed separation deal would result in two independent public companies referred to as “New Match” and “New IAC,” according to a 13D filing.

IAC would no longer have an ownership stake in Match Group following the separation, and IAC stockholders would receive shares of both New Match and New IAC in the transaction.

The transaction would be structured to be tax-free to IAC, Match Group and their respective stockholders and would also eliminate the dual-class common stock structure at New Match, with all pre-transaction stockholders of Match Group and IAC receiving a single class of “one share/one vote” capital stock of New Match.

Match Group shares were trading 1.6% higher at $74.80 at the time of publication, while IAC shares were 2% higher at $229.57.

Photo courtesy of Tinder.