FreightWaves Radio Preview: Martinez' Departure; The Pricing Power Index

The sudden resignation Thursday of Ray Martinez as head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and a new index to measure the strength of the trucking market will be two of the subjects discussed this weekend on FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

John Gallagher, FreightWaves' chief Washington correspondent, will talk about the Martinez departure and what it means for the future of various initiatives being undertaken at FMCSA, such as a possible change in the Hours of Service rule and the launch of the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Kevin Hill, FreightWaves' Director of Research, will review the launch of the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, an indicator of where things stand in the never-ending tug-of-war between shipper and carrier. The index is both quantitative and qualitative and gives new insight to where the market stands.

We'll be joined by Jeremy Reymer of DriverReach who will be a guest on FreightWaves Radio in his capacity as a member of the ATRI Research Advisory Board. ATRI, the research arm of the American Trucking Associations, just released its annual list of the most pressing issues in the industry, with drivers and carriers revealing significant differences in their perception of what is important. Reymer will talk about those differences and what else the study revealed.

Michael Baudendistel recently joined FreightWaves from Stifel Financial. His extensive background in equity research on railroads will be brought to FreightWaves Radio as he looks over the weakening outlook for the rail and intermodal sectors.

FreightWaves Radio is hosted by John Kingston and Tim Dooner. It can be heard Saturday between 3-5 p.m. Eastern. It is replayed Saturday evening between 9-11 p.m., and again on Sunday between 7-9 p.m. on SiriusXM channel 146. It is also available for subscribers at all times on demand.

