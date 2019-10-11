Market Overview

4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares surged 3.9% to $3.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock increased by 3.8% to $55.90. The market cap stands at $37.7 billion.
  • PPL, Inc. (NYSE: PPL) shares surged 1.2% to $30.92. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Korea Electric Power, Inc. (NYSE: KEP) shares fell 2.3% to $10.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.

