28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock surged 40.5% to $0.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares increased by 19.3% to $1.42. The market cap seems to be at $51.5 million. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 5.9% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.9 million.
  • BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $15.02.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares increased by 4.4% to $0.13. The market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock rose 4.1% to $0.18. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $15.48. The market cap seems to be at $371.2 million. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on September 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock increased by 3.3% to $2.20. The market cap seems to be at $158.2 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock surged 3.2% to $0.34. The market cap seems to be at $30.2 million.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $4.75. The market cap seems to be at $1.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $21.20. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $34.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock increased by 2.1% to $3.80. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 2.1% to $15.22. The market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares increased by 2.1% to $1.47. The market cap stands at $254.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares increased by 1.7% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on October 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares surged 1.6% to $42.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) stock increased by 1.5% to $130.89. The market cap stands at $347.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on October 11, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock increased by 1.4% to $1.48. The market cap seems to be at $280.3 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.

 

Losers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares decreased by 11.1% to $3.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock plummeted 6.3% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • OncoSec Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock plummeted 5.4% to $2.09. The market cap seems to be at $20.9 million.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock plummeted 2.6% to $1.86. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock fell 2.5% to $0.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.5% to $2.76. The market cap stands at $959.9 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 07, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares plummeted 2.0% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock plummeted 1.6% to $26.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares decreased by 1.5% to $20.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares declined 1.2% to $3.30. The market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.25.

Posted-In: Healthcare Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

