31 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock surged 8.5% to $125.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $145.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock rose 6.1% to $20.84. The market cap stands at $17.3 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $11.65. The market cap seems to be at $47.5 billion.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock surged 3.8% to $192.70. The market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $250.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares increased by 3.8% to $5.12. The market cap seems to be at $28.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $13.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares increased by 3.0% to $179.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $223.00.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $24.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock increased by 2.7% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 2.6% to $25.16. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 2.4% to $257.55. The market cap seems to be at $104.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $276.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 2.3% to $94.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 02, is at Hold, with a price target of $105.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares increased by 2.2% to $44.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock increased by 2.2% to $23.80. The market cap seems to be at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on October 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.00.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) stock surged 2.2% to $25.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on July 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock surged 2.2% to $16.05. The market cap seems to be at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares surged 2.1% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.2 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares increased by 2.1% to $3.45. The market cap seems to be at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
- Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares rose 2.1% to $112.55. The market cap stands at $14.8 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $135.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock rose 1.9% to $52.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on October 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $52.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $28.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $14.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $134.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $179.00.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $330.00. The market cap seems to be at $33.9 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares rose 1.7% to $16.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
Losers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock declined 7.5% to $32.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $11.7 billion.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 5.1% to $0.11. The market cap seems to be at $5.8 million.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock fell 4.5% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock declined 2.6% to $59.80. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $66.00.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) stock declined 2.6% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares declined 1.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
