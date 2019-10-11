23 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares rose 76.0% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock surged 6.7% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 6.3% to $11.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 4.6% to $8.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock surged 3.7% to $1.12. The market cap seems to be at $558.8 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock increased by 3.5% to $1.33. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares increased by 3.1% to $1.68. The market cap seems to be at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $4.34. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares surged 2.6% to $51.16. The market cap seems to be at $136.1 billion.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $11.62. The market cap seems to be at $9.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $15.00.
- Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $20.79. The market cap seems to be at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $31.60. The market cap seems to be at $49.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 1.5% to $37.71. The market cap stands at $129.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $3.47. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock increased by 1.3% to $12.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion.
- Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 1.2% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Chevron, Inc. (NYSE: CVX) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $115.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.9 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $165.00.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock increased by 1.1% to $7.90. The market cap stands at $794.5 million. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 12, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock increased by 1.1% to $41.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $51.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock increased by 1.1% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.50.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock surged 1.0% to $18.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $68.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.0 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on October 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $63.00.
Losers
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) stock decreased by 0.1% to $20.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by TD Securities, on October 02, the current rating is at Buy.
