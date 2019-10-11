Market Overview

18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAST) shares increased by 9.3% to $33.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $18.1 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock rose 8.2% to $0.46. The market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares surged 7.5% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) shares rose 7.0% to $1.99. The market cap seems to be at $330.8 million.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 6.2% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares increased by 5.9% to $73.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock rose 2.9% to $7.50. The market cap seems to be at $845.9 million.
  • Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares rose 2.5% to $35.20. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares surged 1.8% to $18.47. The market cap seems to be at $41.9 billion.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $115.32. The market cap seems to be at $9.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $155.00.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $124.59. The market cap seems to be at $71.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock increased by 1.4% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock surged 1.2% to $27.51. The market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares surged 1.1% to $19.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 16, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) shares surged 1.1% to $1.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.2 million.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock surged 0.8% to $142.50. The market cap seems to be at $37.9 billion. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on October 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $153.00.

 

Losers

  • Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock plummeted 6.5% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 2.9% to $6.04. The market cap seems to be at $877.8 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fastenal Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat