55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares climbed 101.1% to close at $45.64 on Thursday after the company announced it will be acquired by UCB for $48 per share in cash.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) gained 28.7% to close at $2.96 after the company reported the sale of its SBS business line for $10.5 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 21.6% to close at $12.09 after the company announced Mark Tritton will succeed Mary Winston as CEO. He was also named President of the company. Telsey Advisory Group also upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) rose 19.5% to close at $9.44. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. OPEC cut its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 980,000 barrels per day.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 19.2% to close at $3.45.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 15.2% to close at $10.37.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) jumped 13% to close at $85.98 after the company announced it reacquired its rights from AbbVie to develop and commercialize Bardoxolone.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) gained 12.1% to close at $6.14.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 11.8% to close at $7.10 after the company teamed up with Alexion to advance the development of elamipretide for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 11.5% to close at $2.90.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 10.8% to close at $1.95 following a report indicating the company is close to a deal with its lenders and is expected to sell the Lummus unit for $2.5 billion.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 10.6% to close at $16.76.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 10.5% to close at $2.94.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 9.8% to close at $3.37. CalBio and Bloom Energy announced plans to generate renewable electricity from dairy waste.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) gained 9.7% to close at $6.30.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 9% to close at $16.91.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) climbed 8.9% to close at $7.20.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 7% to close at $8.96.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) climbed 6.8% to close at $15.86 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 17% over the last month.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) rose 5.9% to close at $19.16.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 5.4% to close at $20.22 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $25 price target.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 5.2% to close at $84.89. Cowen & Co. upgraded Skyworks Solutions from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 4.8% to close at $8.96. UBS upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from Neutral to Buy.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 4.8% to $76.80. Cowen & Co. upgraded Qorvo from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares tumbled 37.3% to close at $24.57 on Thursday after the company cut its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dropped 32.5% to close at $2.91 after the company issued an update on recently announced potential transactions. The company said Tranche One Transaction was completed on August 30, 2019 and it entered into the August Term Sheet with Ares.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) dropped 32.1% to close at $20.42. Kraton sees preliminary Q3 net income of $21 million and adjusted EBITDA of $80 million.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 29.1% to close at $7.79 after the judge presiding over the company’s bankruptcy cleared the way for bondholders to come up with a restructuring plan. The company was stripped of its right to exclusively pitch a reorganization plan in court, escalating an an already heated battle over the largest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. The damages, which are tied to the blazes that its equipment ignited, forced the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) declined 24.3% to close at $1.90.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 22.6% to close at $2.85 after the company issued weak Q4 and FY19 sales guidance due to lower-than-expected product sell through. The company also withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 19.3% to close at $8.81 after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter. MKM Partners downgraded the stock from But to Neutral.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) declined 14.6% to close at $4.09.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 14.3% to close at $4.62.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 14.1% to close at $4.15.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.72 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 62% in the past month.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 13.7% to close at $2.45.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) declined 13.5% to close at $20.65.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dropped 13.2% to close at $1.85.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 13% to close at $4.54.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dipped 12.4% to close at $1.83. Akari Therapeutics reported positive Phase II clinical data in orphan blistering skin disease bullous pemphigoid at the 28th EADV Congress.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) fell 12.1% to close at $15.55.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 10.7% to close at $76.96. Innovative Industrial Properties reported the purchase of industrial space property in Warren, Michigan for $19 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) tumbled 10.6% to close at $20.42. Canopy Growth named David Klein as Chairman.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) dropped 10.5% to close at $8.50.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 10.5% to close at $4.20.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.47.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares fell 9.7% to close at $2.15.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dropped 9.2% to close at $3.37.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 9.1% to close at $5.79.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) dropped 8.6% to close at $7.25 after the company announced it has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, $25 million worth of common shares.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 8.6% to close at $3.18.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) dipped 8.5% to close at $3.13.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 8.3% to close at $41.91 after the company reported a 4.5% point decline in the adjusted EBITA margin of the Connected Care businesses and a deficit of around EUR 20 million of license income in the segment Other.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 6.7% to close at $10.23.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) dipped 5.1% to close at $0.2600 as a potential sell-off after the stock rose roughly 110% since September 27.
