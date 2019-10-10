Ford, Universal Pictures Partner With Holoride For In-Car Virtual Reality Experience

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)-owned Universal Pictures have partnered with the company holoride to create an in-car virtual reality experience at Universal CityWalk.

The experience will be offered to guests for a limited time Oct. 14-Nov. 9, powered by technology from holoride, and set inside new 2020 Ford Explorer vehicles.

"We are partnering with Ford and Universal to bring holoride's immersive, elastic content to the general public," holoride co-founder and CEO Nils Wollny said in a statement.

"Riders will be able to experience firsthand what the future of in-vehicle entertainment looks like through the lens of the compelling story of the Bride of Frankenstein."

Once riders step inside the Explorers from a designated pickup location, they will don a VR headset and be joined by a "re-imagined, virtual Bride of Frankenstein" who's on a journey to deliver an important message to Frankenstein.

Riders will encounter virtual monsters and obstacles as part of a fully immersive VR experience with sound effects and visuals adapted to the vehicle's movements.

Holoride uses navigational data like travel route and time along with driving data from the vehicle — like steering, acceleration and stopping — to adapt the experience to match the movement of the vehicle, according to Thursday's announcement.

Photo courtesy of Holoride.