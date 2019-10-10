35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares jumped 101.1% to $45.63 after the company announced it will be acquired by UCB for $48 per share in cash.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) climbed 28.2% to $8.14 after the company teamed up with Alexion to advance the development of elamipretide for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 23.3% to $12.29 after the company announced Mark Tritton will succeed Mary Winston as CEO. He was also named President of the company. Telsey Advisory Group also upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) gained 19.9% to $9.47. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. OPEC cut its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 980,000 barrels per day.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 10.4% to $2.9355.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) climbed 9.2% to $83.05 after the company announced it reacquired its rights from AbbVie to develop and commercialize Bardoxolone.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) gained 9.1% to $19.74.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 7.8% to $3.31. CalBio and Bloom Energy announced plans to generate renewable electricity from dairy waste.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 7.4% to $1.89 following a report indicating the company is close to a deal with its lenders and is expected to sell the Lummus unit for $2.5 billion.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) gained 7% to $5.18.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) climbed 6.8% to $15.86 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 17% over the last month.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 6.1% to $20.37 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $25 price target.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 6% to $9.06. UBS upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from Neutral to Buy.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 5.4% to $13.79.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 4.2% to $76.36. Cowen & Co. upgraded Qorvo from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 4.7% to $84.46. Cowen & Co. upgraded Skyworks Solutions from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares rose 4.1% to $17.02. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pure Storage from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $21.
Losers
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares dipped 34.6% to $25.63 after the company cut its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) fell 30% to $3.02 after the company issued an update on recently announced potential transactions. The company said Tranche One Transaction was completed on August 30, 2019 and it entered into the August Term Sheet with Ares.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 29.6% to $7.72 after the judge presiding over the company’s bankruptcy cleared the way for bondholders to come up with a restructuring plan. The company was stripped of its right to exclusively pitch a reorganization plan in court, escalating an an already heated battle over the largest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history. The damages, which are tied to the blazes that its equipment ignited, forced the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 25% to $2.7620 after the company issued weak Q4 and FY19 sales guidance due to lower-than-expected product sell through. The company also withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 22.6% to $8.45 after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter. MKM Partners downgraded the stock from But to Neutral.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) dropped 20.8% to $23.81. Kraton sees preliminary Q3 net income of $21 million and adjusted EBITDA of $80 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) dipped 12% to $0.2411 as a potential sell-off after the stock rose roughly 110% since September 27.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 11.6% to $4.27.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) dropped 11.4% to $7.03 after the company announced it has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, $25 million worth of common shares.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 11.1% to $4.64.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) dropped 10.2% to $2.83 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 62% in the past month.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 10.1% to $3.1275.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dipped 9.4% to $1.8948. Akari Therapeutics reported positive Phase II clinical data in orphan blistering skin disease bullous pemphigoid at the 28th EADV Congress.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 9% to $9.98.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 8.8% to $41.67 after the company reported a 4.5% point decline in the adjusted EBITA margin of the Connected Care businesses and a deficit of around EUR 20 million of license income in the segment Other.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 8.4% to $4.94.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) tumbled 7% to $21.24. Canopy Growth named David Klein as Chairman.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 6.5% to $5.96.
