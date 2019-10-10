Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 am on Thursday, 51 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY)'s stock actually fell; It moved 0.64% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.94. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
- UPM-Kymmene (OTC: UPMMY) shares hit a yearly high of $30.32. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $251.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.
- Peartrack Security Sys (OTC: PTSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.0%.
- SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $70.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.85. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- iGen Networks (OTC: IGEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Thursday, moving up 94.44%.
- Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.26. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- First National Financial (OTC: FNLIF) shares hit a yearly high of $30.96. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares hit a yearly high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Koninklijke Vopak (OTC: VOPKF) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.81 for a change of up 1.5%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.46.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares set a new yearly high of $26.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares hit $39.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.
- ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.80.
- Isramco (NASDAQ: ISRL) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00.
- Giga Metals (OTC: HNCKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.23 Thursday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
- Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.14. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.20.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.29 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
- Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.36. Shares traded up 9.3%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.2%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.50 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- RIT Capital Partners (OTC: RITPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $84.87. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.29%.
- Massachusetts Business (OTC: MBDC) shares were up 5.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.00 for a change of up 5.42%.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- TBSS International (OTC: TBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 144.66%.
- j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares broke to $93.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.10. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.76. The stock traded up 4.43% on the session.
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) shares hit $4.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Seaway Valley Capital (OTC: SEVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.0014 with a daily change of up 133.33%.
- Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.46 Thursday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTC: BBME) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Thursday, moving up 66566.67%.
- MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.
- Azure Holding Group (OTC: AZRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 24.0%.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.76. The stock was up 101.23% for the day.
- Altex Industries (OTC: ALTX) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of flat%.
- Clean Tech Biofuels (OTC: CLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 746.15% on the session.
- DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0025 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.33%.
- Accelera Innovations (OTC: ACNV) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0048 this morning. The stock was up 219.05% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.
- Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares were up 19.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
