Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 am on Thursday, 51 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.94. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.0%. SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $70.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Thursday, moving up 94.44%. Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.26. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.81 for a change of up 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares hit $39.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.

shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00. Giga Metals (OTC: HNCKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.14. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.20.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.36. Shares traded up 9.3%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%. Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.29%. Massachusetts Business (OTC: MBDC) shares were up 5.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.00 for a change of up 5.42%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. TBSS International (OTC: TBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 144.66%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.10. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.76. The stock traded up 4.43% on the session.

shares hit $4.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Seaway Valley Capital (OTC: SEVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.0014 with a daily change of up 133.33%.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTC: BBME) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Thursday, moving up 66566.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 24.0%. Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.76. The stock was up 101.23% for the day.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 746.15% on the session. DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0025 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.33%.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.0048 this morning. The stock was up 219.05% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.

shares were up 19.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.