Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 10:57am   Comments
Before 10 am on Thursday, 51 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
  • Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY)'s stock actually fell; It moved 0.64% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.94. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • UPM-Kymmene (OTC: UPMMY) shares hit a yearly high of $30.32. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.15 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $251.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.
  • Peartrack Security Sys (OTC: PTSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.0%.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $70.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.85. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • iGen Networks (OTC: IGEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Thursday, moving up 94.44%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.26. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • First National Financial (OTC: FNLIF) shares hit a yearly high of $30.96. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares hit a yearly high of $12.15. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
  • Koninklijke Vopak (OTC: VOPKF) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.81 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.46.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares set a new yearly high of $26.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVY) shares hit $39.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.
  • ASM Pacific Technology (OTC: ASMVF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.80.
  • Isramco (NASDAQ: ISRL) shares were up 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00.
  • Giga Metals (OTC: HNCKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.23 Thursday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
  • Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.14. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.20.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.29 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
  • Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.36. Shares traded up 9.3%.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.2%.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.50 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • RIT Capital Partners (OTC: RITPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares hit a yearly high of $84.87. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.29%.
  • Massachusetts Business (OTC: MBDC) shares were up 5.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.00 for a change of up 5.42%.
  • Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
  • TBSS International (OTC: TBSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.02. Shares traded up 144.66%.
  • j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares broke to $93.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.10. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.76. The stock traded up 4.43% on the session.
  • Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) shares hit $4.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Seaway Valley Capital (OTC: SEVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.0014 with a daily change of up 133.33%.
  • Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.46 Thursday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTC: BBME) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Thursday, moving up 66566.67%.
  • MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.
  • Azure Holding Group (OTC: AZRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 24.0%.
  • Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.76. The stock was up 101.23% for the day.
  • Altex Industries (OTC: ALTX) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of flat%.
  • Clean Tech Biofuels (OTC: CLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 746.15% on the session.
  • DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0025 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.33%.
  • Accelera Innovations (OTC: ACNV) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0048 this morning. The stock was up 219.05% on the session.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares were up 19.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $557.50 Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

