5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) stock increased by 5.9% to $5.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $193.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on September 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
  • Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock increased by 1.4% to $13.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.00.

 

Losers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares declined 5.4% to $10.60 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares declined 3.6% to $51.97. The market cap stands at $37.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on October 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $58.00.
  • Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) stock fell 2.4% to $1.81. The market cap seems to be at $330.8 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
