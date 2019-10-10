Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fidelity Will Now Be Commission-Free
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Fidelity Will Now Be Commission-Free

The price wars are heating up in the online investment space. More than a week after Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) announced it would eliminate commissions on online trades, Fidelity Investments adopted the same strategy for its 21.8 million accounts.

Fidelity will no longer charge its retail investors fees for e-trades of U.S. stocks, options or ETFs, and it will cut commissions for investment advisers Nov. 4. The announcement expands Fidelity’s slate of commission-free offerings from some 500 ETFs already available at a discount.

Why It’s Important

The move is made possible by new efficiencies in the market brought on by digitalization. It's the latest scrap in an ongoing price competition between online investment platforms.

The decision by Charles Shwab to go commission-free triggered quick emulation by TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD), E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) and Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY). Fidelity was the last holdout.

See Also: How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?

“We prioritized where we could provide the most value to investors,” Kathleen Murphy, president of Fidelity’s personal-investing business, told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s much more important to have industry-leading practices on cash and trade execution.”

Fidelity expects its zero-fee strategy to compound the appeal of its policy to automatically direct new accounts to higher yielding cash options.

"With this decision, Fidelity is taking a different path from the industry," Murphy said in a press release. "...This combination is something that no other firm offers."

What's Next

Fidelity said it would continue to monitor its products and make adjustments where necessary.

At time of publication, Charles Schwab traded up 1.4%, TD Ameritrade 2.5% and E*TRADE 3.1%.

Posted-In: Fidelity fidelity investmentsNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ALLY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2019
With So Many ETFs Now Free To Trade, Liquidity And Trading Costs Still Need To Be Evaluated
UBS Upgrades E-Trade, Downgrades TD Ameritrade After Commission-Free Shake-Up
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session