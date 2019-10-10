5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares rose 106.7% to $46.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 29, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- ProQR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.9 million.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock surged 3.6% to $1.16. The market cap stands at $96.3 million.
Losers
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 17.4% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 07, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.00.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) stock decreased by 8.5% to $41.79. The market cap stands at $42.0 billion.
