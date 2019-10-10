5 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock rose 0.9% to $49.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $136.1 billion.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares rose 0.2% to $30.95. The market cap seems to be at $49.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares plummeted 2.2% to $2.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.9 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock plummeted 0.5% to $10.44. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares decreased by 0.5% to $27.85. The market cap stands at $11.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
