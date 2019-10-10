Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 8:01am
Gainers

  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $82.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on October 10, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares surged 1.0% to $4.95. The market cap stands at $28.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock fell 2.6% to $15.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.8 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 10, is at Sell, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock plummeted 1.5% to $46.14. The market cap stands at $208.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares plummeted 1.3% to $52.75. The market cap seems to be at $40.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on October 02, the current rating is at Underperform.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

